Jennifer Lopez Wins Day With Handful Of Racy Throwback Shots On Her Birthday
Jennifer Lopez hands down won the day Friday when InStyle magazine shared a handful of jaw-dropping throwback shots of the superstar on Instagram.
The 51-year-old singer/actress looked absolutely incredible as she posed for one of the snaps wearing little more than a single piece of green metallic sparkling cloth. In the other two snaps, the “Hustlers” star stunned in that classic very low-cut Versace gown. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The magazine didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “happy birthday #jlo thank you for inventing the color green. #linkinbio for the story on how she got her famous nickname.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The superstar‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit clad-strips all over the world. (RELATED: 25 Times Jennifer Lopez Proved She Doesn’t Age [SLIDESHOW])
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a pink bikini and looking sensational! Happy Birthday!
