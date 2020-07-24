Shanina Shaik Heats Things Up With Animal-Print Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Shanina Shik definitely heated things up Friday when she posted a couple of jaw-dropping bikini shots on Instagram with her followers.

The 29-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely perfect as she posed for the snaps rocking an animal-print two-piece swimsuit while at the beach. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “seashells by the seashore.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Jul 24, 2020 at 9:18am PDT

The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a peach swimsuit and looking amazing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Jul 12, 2020 at 2:37am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Jul 10, 2020 at 6:37am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on May 30, 2020 at 9:07am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Oct 7, 2019 at 2:37am PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Jul 30, 2019 at 11:21am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Apr 24, 2019 at 3:23pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Feb 1, 2019 at 7:02am PST