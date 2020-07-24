Shanina Shaik Heats Things Up With Animal-Print Bikini Shots
Shanina Shik definitely heated things up Friday when she posted a couple of jaw-dropping bikini shots on Instagram with her followers.
The 29-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely perfect as she posed for the snaps rocking an animal-print two-piece swimsuit while at the beach. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “seashells by the seashore.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a peach swimsuit and looking amazing.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!
