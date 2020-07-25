Lorena Duran Posts Insane Bikini Picture On Instagram
Lorena Duran heated up Instagram with a recent picture.
The star model posted a photo of herself wearing a green bikini for her fans to see, and this one is the definition of a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
It also didn’t take her fans long at all to notice the spicy shot. How do I know that? Well, it quickly received thousands of likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. I think you’re going to like what you find! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
What are we all thinking about this post from Duran? I’m thinking that’s another crystal clear example of her elite status on the internet. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Well done, Lorena. Now, let’s all see a few more times she started a fire online! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram