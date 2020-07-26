Kelly Gale Goes Topless In Shocking Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Kelly Gale nuked Instagram with a recent post.

Gale, who is a major hit in the modeling game, posted a photo of herself topless, and this one might be enough to put your jaw on the floor. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In terms of insane content on the internet, I think you’ll have a hard time finding a snap crazier than this one from Gale. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself if this one goes a shade too far. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Jul 25, 2020 at 8:50am PDT

What are we all thinking about this post from Gale? I’m thinking that’s about as good as it gets on Instagram when it comes to her bringing the heat. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Kelly. Now, let’s all enjoy a few more times she had things cooking online. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Jul 19, 2020 at 9:57am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Jul 15, 2020 at 9:48am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Jul 12, 2020 at 9:38am PDT