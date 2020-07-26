Elizabeth Hurley Dominates Instagram With Bikini Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Elizabeth Hurley had herself a day on Instagram with a recent post.

Hurley, is one of the most famous women on the planet, posted a photo of herself wearing a blue and white bikini for her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It also didn’t take her fans long at all to notice the saucy post. I know that because it quickly generated tens of thousands of likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to like it a ton. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on

There’s no question at all that Hurley is one of the best models in the game. That’s just a fact, and there’s no doubt about it at all. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times she nuked the web. They’re all outstanding! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Elizabeth Hurley Dominates Instagram With Bikini Picture
Check Out Samantha Hoopes' Greatest Moments On Instagram
Sommer Ray Shares Revealing Pictures On Instagram