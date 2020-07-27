Nina Agdal Melts Instagram With Amazing Bikini Pictures

share on facebook tweet this

Nina Agdal didn’t disappoint with a recent Instagram post.

The Danish-born superstar model posted two photos of herself wearing a bikini, and both of them are outstanding. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s been a minute or two since we last saw Agdal torch down the internet with no effort at all, and this post is proof that she hasn’t lost a step at all. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to be incredibly impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Jul 26, 2020 at 7:17pm PDT

What are we all thinking about this post from Agdal? I’m thinking that’s the definition of a golden post, and you’d have to be insane to think otherwise. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

When she brings the heat, you know you’re in for a crazy time, and that’s just a fact. She’s a superstar for a reason, and it’s not because she holds back. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Jul 16, 2020 at 6:56am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Jul 14, 2020 at 7:25pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on May 2, 2020 at 4:10pm PDT