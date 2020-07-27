Nina Agdal Melts Instagram With Amazing Bikini Pictures

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Nina Agdal didn’t disappoint with a recent Instagram post.

The Danish-born superstar model posted two photos of herself wearing a bikini, and both of them are outstanding. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s been a minute or two since we last saw Agdal torch down the internet with no effort at all, and this post is proof that she hasn’t lost a step at all. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to be incredibly impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on

What are we all thinking about this post from Agdal? I’m thinking that’s the definition of a golden post, and you’d have to be insane to think otherwise. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

When she brings the heat, you know you’re in for a crazy time, and that’s just a fact. She’s a superstar for a reason, and it’s not because she holds back. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shares Incredible Bikini Picture Of Alex Morgan On Instagram
Check Out Samantha Hoopes' Greatest Moments On Instagram
Leanna Bartlett Wears Black Lingerie In Wild Instagram Picture
Alana Blanchard Wears A Red Bikini In Instagram Picture