Rose Bertram Shares Awesome Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Rose Bertram started a fire on Instagram with a recent snap.

Bertram, who is a major fan favorite at The Smoke Room, posted a photo of herself appearing to be topless, and it’s a wild snap. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s been a minute or two since we last saw Bertram drop down from the clouds with some insane content, but this shot is proof that she hasn’t lost a step. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to like what you find! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rose Bertram (@rose_bertram) on Jul 27, 2020 at 8:48am PDT

Will it ever get old watching Bertram heat up the web on a regular basis. The answer to that is an easy “no.” (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

When she brings the heat, you better just watch out! Here are a few more prime examples. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rose Bertram (@rose_bertram) on Jun 26, 2020 at 6:43am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rose Bertram (@rose_bertram) on May 3, 2020 at 2:00pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rose Bertram (@rose_bertram) on May 3, 2020 at 8:33am PDT