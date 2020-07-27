Haley Kalil Shares Crazy Swimsuit Video On Instagram
Haley Kalil burned down Instagram with a recent post.
Kalil, who is a major hit at The Smoke Room, posted a video of herself from a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot, and it's wild.
Not only is this one of the best posts that we've seen out of Kalil in a long time, but it's one of the best we've seen on Instagram in awhile.
Give it a watch below, but be warned that it's pretty wild.
View this post on Instagram
My friends, that's about as far as you can go on Instagram before you might start crossing some lines. That sure was a crazy video.
Well done, Haley. Now, let's all take a look at a few more of her elite posts.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram