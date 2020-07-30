CJ Perry Wears Purple Bikini In Instagram Photos

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

CJ Perry had herself a day on Instagram with a recent post.

Perry, who is a major fan favorite at The Smoke Room, posted two photos of herself wearing a purple bikini for her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Not only are these amazing snaps from Perry, but it feels like they might be some of her best that we’ve seen out of her in awhile. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look at both of them below. I think you’re going to be very impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on

Will it ever get old watching Perry dominate the internet on a regular basis? The answer to that is easy, and the answer is no. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She’s an absolute superstar, and there’s plenty of examples to prove why people love her so much! Take a look at a few more posts below. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

CJ Perry Wears Purple Bikini In Instagram Photos
Rachel Bush Shares Several Incredible Swimsuit Videos On Instagram
Emily Sears Wears Pink Lingerie In Crazy Instagram Picture
Kourtney Kardashian Drops Sizzling Swimsuit Picture On Instagram