Sara Sampaio Stuns On Instagram With Bikini Picture
Sara Sampaio heated up Instagram with a Thursday post.
The superstar model, who is a major hit at The Smoke Room, posted a photo of herself in a blue bikini, and you don’t want to miss this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
It also didn’t take her loyal fans long at all to notice the shot. How do I know that? Well, it received nearly 50,000 likes in only 30 minutes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
We all know that’s a great sign. Give it a look below! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
There are very few women capable of keeping up with Sampaio when she decides to cut it loose on Instagram for her fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
That’s just a fact, and it’s not up for debate. She’s a superstar, and that’s why we’re such gigantic fans here. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram