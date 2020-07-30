Sara Sampaio Stuns On Instagram With Bikini Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Sara Sampaio heated up Instagram with a Thursday post.

The superstar model, who is a major hit at The Smoke Room, posted a photo of herself in a blue bikini, and you don’t want to miss this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It also didn’t take her loyal fans long at all to notice the shot. How do I know that? Well, it received nearly 50,000 likes in only 30 minutes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

We all know that’s a great sign. Give it a look below! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Jul 30, 2020 at 10:22am PDT

There are very few women capable of keeping up with Sampaio when she decides to cut it loose on Instagram for her fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That’s just a fact, and it’s not up for debate. She’s a superstar, and that’s why we’re such gigantic fans here. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Jul 22, 2020 at 10:19am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Jul 18, 2020 at 11:39am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Jul 17, 2020 at 10:27am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Jul 16, 2020 at 7:41am PDT