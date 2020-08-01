Frida Aasen Shares Fire Bikini Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Frida Aasen didn’t hold back with a recent Instagram post.

Aasen, who is one of the best models in the game, posted a photo of herself wearing a bikini for her fans to see, and it’s outstanding. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know amazing bikini content when we see it here at The Smoke Room, and there’s no doubt that this one is up to our high standards. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. I think you’re going to be very impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Jul 31, 2020 at 4:29am PDT

You know you’re in for a fun time online whenever Aasen is out here bringing the heat like this for all of her loyal fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She’s a superstar, and that’s why we’re such big fans. Here are a few more of her sexy posts. Every single one is great. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Jul 27, 2020 at 1:12am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Jul 18, 2020 at 2:38am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Jul 7, 2020 at 1:51am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Jun 25, 2020 at 8:11am PDT