Haley Kalil Wears Green Bikini In Great Instagram Video

share on facebook tweet this

Haley Kalil dominated Instagram with a recent post.

Kalil, who is one of the best models on the planet, posted a video of herself wearing a green bikini during a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot, and it’s great. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Is it the sexiest Instagram post that we’ve ever seen out of Kalil? Probably not, but it’s still worth every second of your time. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below! You’re going to love it! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Jul 30, 2020 at 1:37pm PDT

There are very few women capable of keeping up with Kalil when she decides to bring the heat online. That’s just a fact, and you’d have to be insane to think differently. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

For anyone who needs more proof of her greatness, you can take a look below! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Jul 28, 2020 at 4:32pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Jul 21, 2020 at 10:28am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Jul 10, 2020 at 10:02am PDT