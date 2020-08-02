Kelly Gale Stuns On Instagram With 2 Bikini Videos

share on facebook tweet this

Kelly Gale tore up Instagram with a recent post.

Gale, who is a major fan favorite at The Smoke Room, posted two videos of herself wearing a bikini, and you don’t want to miss either. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s been a minute or two since we last saw Gale torch the internet, but this post is proof that she’s as good as ever. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give both videos a watch below. You’re going to love what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Aug 1, 2020 at 8:39am PDT

You know you’re in for a great time online whenever Gale is out here starting fires like this for her millions of fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She’s a star, and there’s no doubt about that at all. Here are a few more of her awesome snaps to enjoy! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Jul 29, 2020 at 10:05am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Jul 28, 2020 at 10:53am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Jul 26, 2020 at 9:52am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Jul 25, 2020 at 8:50am PDT