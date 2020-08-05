Vita Sidorkina Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Vita Sidorkina hands down won the day Wednesday when she posted a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram with her many followers.

The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap rocking a racy chocolate two-piece swimsuit top with blue jean shorts. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Some more of my amazing shoot with @si_swimsuit in Wyoming #siswimsuit.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vita Sidorkina-Morabito (@vitasidorkina) on Aug 5, 2020 at 11:45am PDT

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her wearing a racy white one-piece suit and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vita Sidorkina-Morabito (@vitasidorkina) on Jul 26, 2020 at 10:19am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vita Sidorkina-Morabito (@vitasidorkina) on Jul 21, 2020 at 4:02pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vita Sidorkina-Morabito (@vitasidorkina) on Jul 15, 2020 at 11:21am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vita Sidorkina-Morabito (@vitasidorkina) on May 27, 2020 at 11:12am PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vita Sidorkina-Morabito (@vitasidorkina) on Sep 26, 2019 at 3:48pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vita Sidorkina-Morabito (@vitasidorkina) on Sep 7, 2018 at 2:38pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vita Sidorkina-Morabito (@vitasidorkina) on Jul 13, 2018 at 7:13am PDT