Hyunjoo Hwang Heats Things Up With Black And White Bikini Shot

Hyunjoo Hwang definitely heated things up Friday when she posted a couple of terrific bikini shots on Instagram with her many followers.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model rooking looked absolutely fantastic as she posed for the snap rocking a white and black two-piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun at the beach. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain anything about the great post, where it was taken or what it was for. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a racy black one-piece swimsuit and looking sensational.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning shoot for the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

