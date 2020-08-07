Tanaye White Wins Day With Incredible White Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Tanaye White hands down won the day Friday when she posted an incredible white bikini shot on Instagram with her many followers.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist looked absolutely fantastic as she posed for the snap rocking a white two-piece swimsuit. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The swimsuit model's social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANAYE WHITE • (tuh-nay) (@tanayedubz) on Aug 7, 2020 at 11:25am PDT

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her rocking a black bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANAYE WHITE • (tuh-nay) (@tanayedubz) on Aug 3, 2020 at 10:16am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANAYE WHITE • (tuh-nay) (@tanayedubz) on Jul 22, 2020 at 10:01am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANAYE WHITE • (tuh-nay) (@tanayedubz) on Jul 20, 2020 at 4:52pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANAYE WHITE • (tuh-nay) (@tanayedubz) on Jul 11, 2020 at 7:25am PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning shoot for the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANAYE WHITE • (tuh-nay) (@tanayedubz) on Jul 15, 2020 at 5:53am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANAYE WHITE • (tuh-nay) (@tanayedubz) on Jul 21, 2020 at 11:55am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANAYE WHITE • (tuh-nay) (@tanayedubz) on May 11, 2020 at 9:45am PDT