Paige VanZant Stuns On Instagram With Awesome Bikini Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Paige VanZant started a fire on Instagram with a recent post.

VanZant, who is known for turning up the heat from time to time, posted a photo of herself wearing a red bikini for her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It also didn’t take her fans long at all to notice this post from VanZant. How do I know that? Well, it quickly generated tens of thousands of likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look for yourself below. It’s great. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on

There are very few women capable of keeping up with Paige VanZant when it comes to dominating the internet. That’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She’s an elite talent, and we’ll never get tired of seeing her torch the web on a regular basis. Here are a few more of her great snaps! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Kate Bock Goes Topless In Wild Instagram Picture
Lili Reinhart Goes Topless In Wild Instagram Picture
Demi Lovato Stuns On Instagram With Great Picture
The Latest 'Yellowstone' Episode Was One Of The Darkest Yet, And Incredibly Bloody [SPOILERS]