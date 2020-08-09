Rita Ora Drops Incredible Bikini Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Rita Ora burned down Instagram with a recent swimsuit post.

Ora, who is one of the most famous models on the planet, posted a photo of herself wearing a skimpy bikini for her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It also didn’t take her fans long at all to notice the wild snap. How do I know that? Well, it quickly generated more than 270,000 likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You won’t be disappointed at all! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Aug 9, 2020 at 2:38am PDT

What are we all thinking about this shot out of Ora? I’m thinking that’s about as good as it gets when it comes to her content. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Ora! Well done! Now, let’s all enjoy a few more of her impressive snaps! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Aug 2, 2020 at 3:01am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Jul 29, 2020 at 10:15am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Jun 30, 2020 at 7:21am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Jun 25, 2020 at 6:11am PDT