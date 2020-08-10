Allie Ayers Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Red Bikini Clip

share on facebook tweet this

Allie Ayers hands down won the day Monday when she posted a jaw-dropping red bikini clip on Instagram with her many followers.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the great video rocking a red bikini at one point to a black bikini top at another point. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it,”In 2017, I posted a video that changed everything. Three years later, I’m back for more Here is my submission for #SISwimSearch2021

@si_swimsuit.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on Aug 10, 2020 at 9:40am PDT

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her rocking an animal-print bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on Aug 7, 2020 at 5:24pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on Jul 15, 2020 at 8:10pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on Jun 23, 2020 at 9:30am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on May 23, 2020 at 6:57pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on May 19, 2020 at 1:02pm PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on Nov 17, 2019 at 10:46am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on Feb 13, 2020 at 11:45am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on Jan 26, 2020 at 10:28am PST