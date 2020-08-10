Leomie Anderson Smolders In Black And White Bikini Shot
Leomie Anderson definitely got everyone’s attention Monday when she shared a terrific bikini shot on Instagram with her many followers.
The 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap wearing a great black and white two-piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the post and simply captioned it, “Cool me down.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking black lingerie and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram