Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Drops Terrific Courtney Conlogue Bikini Clip

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit definitely heated things up Monday when it dropped a terrific bikini clip of Courtney Conlogue on Instagram.

The 27-year-old professional surfer looked absolutely amazing as she posed in a variety of colorful one and two-piece swimsuits during her shoot for the 2020 issue. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The outlet didn’t explain much about the great post and captioned it, “‘For me influences start with my family. They have inspired me to be strong, humble, grateful, and tenacious. They taught a lot about morals and ethics in our home. I am continuously inspired by their actions and I look up to my siblings a lot.’- Courtney Conlogue @courtneyconlogue⁠.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The SI swimsuit model’s social media account is also quite the treat with some incredible shots from her fashion photo shoots to her work on the water.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including another great clip from her and her fellow professional surfer’s shoot for the upcoming issue that are can’t-miss!

