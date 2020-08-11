Haley Kalil Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Clip From Swimsuit Shoot

share on facebook tweet this

Haley Kalil hands down won the day Tuesday when she posted a jaw-dropping bikini clip on Instagram from her latest swimsuit shoot.

The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed wearing a variety of one and two-piece swimsuits, including going topless at one point. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “@si_swimsuit WHERE ALL MY FELLOW WEIRDOS AND NERDS AT?!? Raise a hand Let me know you’re part of the #NerdHerd.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Aug 11, 2020 at 10:33am PDT

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some incredible pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a black bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Jul 29, 2020 at 9:38am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Jul 21, 2020 at 10:28am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Nov 30, 2019 at 2:44pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Nov 24, 2019 at 1:13pm PST

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Jul 10, 2020 at 10:02am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Mar 3, 2020 at 8:54am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Jan 14, 2020 at 2:14pm PST