Halle Berry Stuns On Instagram In Sexy Bikini Shot

Actress Halle Berry set Instagram on fire after posting a photo showing off her bikini body.

Berry shared a pic of herself wearing a beautiful orange bikini Sunday to Instagram. (RELATED: Izabel Goulart Posts Wild Bikini Video On Instagram)

“Never been a shady beach,” Berry captioned the photo.

The bikini is reminiscent of the bikini Berry wore in the James Bond film “Die Another Day” back in 2002. The oranges match pretty well and Berry looks literally just as good now as she did filming that movie. (RELATED: Halle Berry Heats Things Up With Incredible Sports Bra Shot)

Berry keeps her body so good looking with a pretty strict fitness regimen. She shares pretty often on her Instagram for #FitnessFriday. Back in May, Berry shared a video of her abs that is iconic.

I need to get on Berry’s fitness regimen, because she truly looks amazing.

I don’t mind her sharing some insights into what her body looks like, but I’d really love for her to post more tips and tricks. That’s what would be the most helpful here.

She’s 53 years old now, but she looks just as good now as she did back then. Take a look at this photo from 2000.