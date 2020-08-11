Izabel Goulart Posts Wild Bikini Video On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Izabel Goulart heated up Instagram with a recent post.

Goulart, who is one of the most popular models on the planet, posted a video of herself wearing a skimpy bikini to see.

Is it the most insane post that we've ever seen out of Goulart? Definitely not, but that doesn't mean you'll want to miss it.

Take a look below. You won't be disappointed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Aug 11, 2020 at 7:49am PDT

What are we all thinking about this post from Goulart? I'm thinking it's just another example of her great skills on the internet.

When she decides to turn up the heat, you know you're in for a very fun time. Here are a few more times she stunned us all!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Jul 20, 2020 at 7:57am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Jul 17, 2020 at 8:32am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Jun 14, 2020 at 10:33am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Jun 11, 2020 at 8:40am PDT