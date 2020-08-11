Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Finalist Jamea Lynee Heats Things Up With Red Lingerie Shot
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Jamea Lynee definitely heated things up Tuesday when she posted a stunning lingerie shot on Instagram with her many followers.
The swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the terrific snap wearing the sheer magenta-colored polka dot number. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “A few weeks ago with @victorrobertof.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The SI Swimsuit finalist‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a red bikini and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram