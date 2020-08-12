Manuela Alvarez Hernandez Heats Things Up With Terrific White Bikini Shot
Manuela Alvarez Hernandez definitely heated things up Wednesday with a terrific bikini shot she shared on Instagram for her many followers.
The 23-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed braless while wearing a cropped top with white two-piece bottoms.
She didn't have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, "on a new wave."
The swimsuit model's social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a black and white bikini and looking sensational.
Not to mention, a handful of shots from her appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
