Shanina Shaik Drops Scandalous Bra Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Shanina Shaik had herself a day on Instagram with an early Thursday morning post.

The superstar model posted a photo of herself wearing a bra, and I can promise that you don’t want to miss this snap from Shaik. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Is it the sexiest post that we’ve ever seen out of Shaik? Not even close. It’s not even in the same zip code as some of her other posts, but it’s not too bad. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You won’t be disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Aug 13, 2020 at 3:03am PDT

What are we all thinking about this post from Shaik? Again, it might not be her most sizzling post, but I think we can agree it was worth our time. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, take a look at a few more of her spicy posts. You’re going to like them all! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Aug 2, 2020 at 6:12am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Jul 15, 2020 at 6:29am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Jul 12, 2020 at 2:37am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Jul 10, 2020 at 6:37am PDT