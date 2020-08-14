Lindsey Vonn Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Black Bikini Clip

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Lindsey Vonn hands down won the day Friday when she posted a jaw-dropping bikini clip on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 35-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she strutted her stuff in the black two-piece string swimsuit while on vacation. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “> 6ft.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on

The retired professional skier‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a colorful bikini and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Lindsey Vonn Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Black Bikini Clip
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On Instagram
Pamela Anderson Shares Bra Picture On Instagram