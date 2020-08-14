Lindsey Vonn Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Black Bikini Clip
Lindsey Vonn hands down won the day Friday when she posted a jaw-dropping bikini clip on Instagram with her millions of followers.
The 35-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she strutted her stuff in the black two-piece string swimsuit while on vacation. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “> 6ft.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The retired professional skier‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a colorful bikini and looking sensational.
