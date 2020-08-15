Kelly Gales Posts Amazing Swimsuit Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Kelly Gale tore up Instagram with a recent post.

Gale, who is known for pushing the limits online, posted a photo of herself wearing a green bikini for all of her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Is it the best swimsuit picture that we’ve ever seen out of Gale? I’d lean towards saying no, but that doesn’t mean you’ll want to miss it. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Aug 13, 2020 at 10:28am PDT

I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a big fan of what Gale does on Instagram. Everything she touches is absolute internet gold. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

For anyone who needs some more proof of her elite status, I suggest you take a look below. You won’t be disappointed! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Aug 11, 2020 at 7:55am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Aug 3, 2020 at 10:15am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Jul 29, 2020 at 10:05am PDT