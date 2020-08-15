Rita Ora Posts Revealing Swimsuit Pictures On Instagram
Rita Ora tore down Instagram with a recent post.
Ora, who is one of the most famous women on the planet, posted several photos of herself wearing a white swimsuit for all of her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
It’s been a minute or two since we last saw Ora tear down the internet, but this post is a great reminder of her elite skills. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Take a look below. You won’t be disappointed by any of them. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a huge fan of what Ora does on Instagram. Everything she touches is internet gold. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Take a look at a few more times she burned up the web for her fans. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram