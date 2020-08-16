Alessandra Ambrosio Posts Outstanding Swimsuit Pictures On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Alessandra Ambrosio tore up Instagram with a recent snap.

Ambrosio, who is from the wonderful country of Brazil, posted two photos of herself wearing a black suit for her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Are they the greatest shots that we’ve ever seen out of Ambrosio? Not even close. Not by a country mile, but that doesn’t mean you’ll want to miss it. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look for yourself below. You’re going to be very impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a huge fan of what Ambrosio does on Instagram. Everything she posts is amazing. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That’s just a fact, and we have plenty of examples to prove it. Enjoy a few more while you’re here! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Lorena Duran Wears White Bikini In Instagram Picture
Lorena Duran Shares Awesome Bikini Picture On Instagram
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Demi Rose Goes Braless In Shocking Instagram Photo