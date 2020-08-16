Elizabeth Hurley Stuns On Instagram With Bikini Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Elizabeth Hurley heated up Instagram with a recent picture.

Hurley, who is a superstar on Instagram, posted a photo of herself wearing a bikini, and this one is the definition of a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Not only is this an absolutely fire shot out of Hurley, but there’s also a high chance it’ll be among the best snaps you see all day. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look below. I’ll be shocked if you don’t like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Aug 15, 2020 at 10:48am PDT

What are we all thinking about this snap out of Hurley? I’m thinking that’s just the latest example that she’s an elite talent in the modeling game. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Hurley. Now, let’s all enjoy a few more of her amazing pictures. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jul 26, 2020 at 10:03am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jul 29, 2020 at 11:07am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jul 18, 2020 at 9:20am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jun 17, 2020 at 4:34am PDT