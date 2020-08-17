Genevieve Morton Shares Outstanding Bikini Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Genevieve Morton had herself a day on Instagram with a recent post.

Morton, who is a huge hit at The Smoke Room, posted a photo of herself wearing a bikini for all of her fans to see, and it’s pretty great. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Is it the sexiest bikini picture that we’ve ever seen out of Morton? I’d lean towards saying no, but you’re still going to want to see it. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look below. You won’t be disappointed at all. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on Aug 16, 2020 at 6:30pm PDT

I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a huge fan of what Morton does on Instagram. Everything she touches is awesome. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That’s just a fact, and there’s no doubt about it at all. Here are a few more times she impressed us all! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on Jul 5, 2020 at 3:54pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on Jun 26, 2020 at 3:05pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on Jun 10, 2020 at 7:13am PDT