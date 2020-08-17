Natalie Roser Destroys Instagram With Bikini Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Natalie Roser burned up Instagram with a recent post.

Roser, who is known for destroying the web from time to time, posted a photo of herself wearing a bikini for her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Is it the sexiest post that we’ve ever ever seen out of her? It’s hard to say for sure, but I definitely wouldn’t rule it out. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look below. My guess is that you’re going to like it a lot. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

What are we all thinking about this post from Roser? I’m thinking it’s just the latest example of her elite skills online. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She’s a superstar, and it’s not because she holds back. It’s because she routinely turns up the heat for all of her fans. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)