Bar Refaeli Wears Black Sports Bra In Instagram Pictures

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Bar Refaeli recently dropped a great post on Instagram

The superstar model posted several photos of herself wearing a black sports bra, and I can guarantee that you don’t want to miss these. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It also didn’t take her fans long at all to notice the wild post. I know that because it quickly generated thousands of likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look below. You won’t be disappointed! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on

You know you’re in for a great time whenever Refaeli is out here bringing the heat for her fans. That’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times she stunned on Instagram. Enjoy them all! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Lorena Rae Goes Naked In Crazy Instagram Picture
Ohio State Is Reportedly Trying To Set Up A Football Season With These Five Big 10 Teams. Will It Work?
Tom Brady Is Firing Rocket Passes In Training Camp. Is He In For A Monster Year?
Here's 142 Photos Of VS Angel Josephine Skriver In Her Skivvies [SLIDESHOW]