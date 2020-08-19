Kendall Jenner Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot
Kendall Jenner hands down won the day Wednesday when she posted a great bikini shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.
The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap rocking a colorful string two-piece swimsuit top while in a tropical location. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it with some smiley faces. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot [PHOTOS])
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking animal-print lingerie and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual lingerie show that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram