Hailey Clauson Smolders In Jaw-Dropping Black Bikini Shot

Hailey Clauson hands down won the day Thursday when she shared a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram with her many followers.

The 25-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the black-and-white snap wearing a black two-piece swimsuit top with jeans. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it with two butterfly emojis. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on Aug 20, 2020 at 12:30pm PDT

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her rocking a yellow bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on Mar 25, 2020 at 11:24am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on Mar 19, 2020 at 10:45am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on Mar 6, 2020 at 2:15pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on Mar 3, 2020 at 6:03pm PST

Not to mention a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on Jul 3, 2020 at 11:17am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on Jun 25, 2020 at 10:04am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on Feb 2, 2020 at 1:13pm PST