Hailey Clauson Smolders In Jaw-Dropping Black Bikini Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Hailey Clauson hands down won the day Thursday when she shared a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram with her many followers.

The 25-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the black-and-white snap wearing a black two-piece swimsuit top with jeans. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it with two butterfly emojis. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her rocking a yellow bikini and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hailey Clauson  (@haileyclauson) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hailey Clauson  (@haileyclauson) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hailey Clauson  (@haileyclauson) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hailey Clauson  (@haileyclauson) on

Not to mention a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hailey Clauson  (@haileyclauson) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hailey Clauson  (@haileyclauson) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hailey Clauson  (@haileyclauson) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hailey Clauson  (@haileyclauson) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Antje Utgaard Drops Pair Of Great Swimsuit Pictures On Instagram
Hailey Clauson Smolders In Jaw-Dropping Black Bikini Shot
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Tanaye White Celebrates Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Win With Terrific Bikini Shot