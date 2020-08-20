Tanaye White Celebrates Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Win With Terrific Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Tanaye White got everyone’s attention Thursday when she celebrated being named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie with a great bikini shot on Instagram.

The SI Swimsuit finalist turned rookie looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap rocking a brown two-piece swimsuit during her shoot for the latest swimsuit issue. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She didn’t have to explain much about the terrific post and simply captioned it, in part, “ROOKIE, BABY! Holy moley! Thank you all for voting for me and being my riders through this entire journey. This is JUST the BEGINNING!!! GOD IS SO GOOD.” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANAYE WHITE (@tanayedubz) on Aug 20, 2020 at 6:39am PDT

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a white bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANAYE WHITE (@tanayedubz) on Aug 7, 2020 at 11:25am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANAYE WHITE (@tanayedubz) on Aug 3, 2020 at 10:16am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANAYE WHITE (@tanayedubz) on Jul 22, 2020 at 10:01am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANAYE WHITE (@tanayedubz) on Jul 11, 2020 at 7:25am PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning shoot for the 2020 issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANAYE WHITE (@tanayedubz) on Jul 15, 2020 at 5:53am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANAYE WHITE (@tanayedubz) on Jul 21, 2020 at 11:55am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANAYE WHITE (@tanayedubz) on May 11, 2020 at 9:45am PDT