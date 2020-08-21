Lindsey Vonn Heats Things Up With White Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Lindsey Vonn definitely heated things up Friday when she posted a terrific swimsuit shot on Instagram for her millions of followers.

The 35-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap rocking a racy white and black animal-print one-piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “day dreaming of Cabos….” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on Aug 21, 2020 at 8:42am PDT

The retired professional skier‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one clip of her rocking a black bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on Aug 15, 2020 at 1:39pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on Aug 14, 2020 at 7:02am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on May 17, 2020 at 9:34am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on May 4, 2020 at 8:19am PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on May 11, 2019 at 7:59am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on May 8, 2019 at 2:12pm PDT