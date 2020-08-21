Olivia Culpo Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Red Bikini Shots
Olivia Culpo hands down won the day Friday when she posted a couple of jaw-dropping bikini shots on Instagram for her many followers.
The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snaps wearing a bright red two-piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “I lost all of the photos in my phone so I’m going to start carrying around this guy instead #nobackupneeded #waterproof.” (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a white string two-piece swimsuit and looking sensational.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
