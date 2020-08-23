Sierra Skye Wears Black Bikini In Great Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Sierra Skye lit up Instagram with a recent swimsuit post.

Skye, who is a major fan favorite at The Smoke Room, posted a photo of herself wearing a black bikini for fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Is it the sexiest bikini shot that we’ve ever seen out of Skye? It’s hard to say for sure, but it’s definitely in the mix. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sierra Skye (@sierraaaskyee) on Aug 14, 2020 at 12:31pm PDT

Will it ever get old watching Skye dominate the internet on a regular basis for all of her fans? The answer to that is an easy no. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

When she cuts it loose, you know you’re in for an amazing time, and that’s just a fact. Here are a few more of her great shots! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sierra Skye (@sierraaaskyee) on Aug 12, 2020 at 6:16pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sierra Skye (@sierraaaskyee) on Aug 8, 2020 at 12:14pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sierra Skye (@sierraaaskyee) on Jul 30, 2020 at 1:24pm PDT