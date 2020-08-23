Ole Miss QB John Rhys Plumlee Tells Students To Stop Partying

share on facebook tweet this

Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee wants students to stop partying.

The university recently tweeted a video of the dual-threat QB telling students to chill out with the partying during the coronavirus pandemic, and letting them know they could get in serious trouble for throwing bangers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his message below.

A message from sophomore QB John Rhys Plumlee: pic.twitter.com/1ST52LtT3V — Ole Miss (@OleMissRebels) August 21, 2020

I’m really torn on this. On one hand, we need college football to happen. This is America, and we play football in this country.

If there’s really bad coronavirus outbreaks on campuses, then the entire football season is at risk. That’s just a fact.

We can’t have coronavirus running rampant through campuses and expect football to happen. It’s just not realistic.

On the other hand, I never want to tell somebody they shouldn’t party. We didn’t storm the beaches of Normandy so that we could be told in 2020 that we can’t party.

If we lose our right to party, then what is the point of this country?

This is truly a tough choice. Do we tell people to stop partying to save football or do we just roll the dice? I’m honestly not sure. We’ll see how the Ole Miss community responds, but we need to find a way to have a few drinks and play football.