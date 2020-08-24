Olivia Brower Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot
Olivia Brower hands down won the day Monday when she shared a jaw-dropping swimsuit shot on Instagram with her many followers.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap wearing a racy cream-colored one-piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it with a blue heart emoji. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her rocking a purple bikini and looking sensational.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
