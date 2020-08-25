Claudia Schiffer Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Throwback Topless Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Claudia Schiffer won the day Tuesday when photographer Ellen von Unwerth shared a couple racy throwback shots on Instagram to celebrate the model’s birthday.

The 50-year-old supermodel looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the series of black-and-white shots wearing little more than a bath towel in one snap. In another, she rocks high heels while posing in a bathtub. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The famed photog didn’t have to explain much about the great posts and simply captioned one of them, “My first photoshoot with the then 18 year old @claudiaschiffer in my tiny Parisian appartment. Happy Birthday my dear friend.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen von Unwerth (@ellenvonunwerth) on Aug 25, 2020 at 2:19am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen von Unwerth (@ellenvonunwerth) on Aug 25, 2020 at 2:15am PDT

And she wasn’t the only one dropping throwback shots of Schiffer. Check out some of the others posted today in honor of her latest trip around the sun from her various fashion photo shoots to her stunning red carpet appearances.

There was even one great snap shared by fellow supermodel Cindy Crawford. Happy Birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Aug 25, 2020 at 7:41am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GQ Italia (@gqitalia) on Aug 25, 2020 at 7:59am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Italia (@vogueitalia) on Aug 25, 2020 at 1:13am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claudia Schiffer (@claudiaschiffer) on Aug 4, 2020 at 7:50am PDT