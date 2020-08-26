Alexina Graham Wins Day With Stunning Braless Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Alexina Graham hands down won the day Wednesday when she posted a stunning braless shot on Instagram for her many followers.

The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap wearing a green and blue floral print top with no bra. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Out now interview and editorial for @alexa_nypost . Head over to my stories or the link on my bio to read the whole article.”  (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on

The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking an animal-print two-piece swimsuit and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Alexina Graham Wins Day With Stunning Braless Shot
Olivia Munn Posts Impressive Swimsuit Picture On Instagram
Meet The Hottest Women Of The UFC