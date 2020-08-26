Alexis Ren Smolders In Jaw-Dropping Animal-Print Bikini Shot
Alexis Ren definitely got everyone’s attention Wednesday when she posted a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram with her many followers.
The 23-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for one of the snaps rocking an animal-print two-piece swimsuit while at the beach.
She didn't have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, "Eventually, everything connects."
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model's social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her wearing a black string bikini and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram