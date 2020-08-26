Selena Gomez Heats Things Up With Red-And-White Striped Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Selena Gomez definitely heated things up Wednesday when she posted a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram for her millions of followers.

The 28-year-old pop singer looked absolutely incredible as she rocked a red-and-white striped two-piece swimsuit with a little white sailor hat while posing in front of an ice cream truck. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it with three ice cream scoop emojis. In under an hour, the snap went viral with more than 2.4 million likes and counting. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The “Wolves” hitmaker‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her stunning red carpet trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a checkered black-and-white bikini and looking sensational.

