Sofia Richie Torches Instagram With Series Of Bikini Pics

Lauryn Overhultz | Columnist

Model Sofia Richie really took over the internet with some of the greatest bikini pics of all time this week.

Richie has been celebrating her 22nd birthday and we’ve all gotten to see a little bit of what she’s been up to.

First we have this amazing photo of Richie at an unknown location, but she looks absolutely amazing in her beige colored bikini. If I looked as good as Richie in a bikini, I’d be wearing one every day too.

View this post on Instagram

????

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

Next, Richie shared a photo of her insane bikini body in a bright colored neon two piece that I definitely need to go and buy now. If you couldn’t already tell, I’m a big Richie fan and I’m here to show you why you should be too. (RELATED: Sofia Richie Models Rare Christian Dior Bikini Worth $1,295)

Just look.

View this post on Instagram

Margaritaville

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

Then, we got a picture of Richie in this neon green number. I like this bathing suit style a lot. It’s just so classic.

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday was a girls dream

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

She posted a far away shot in the same bikini. Even though the picture is from a distance, you can still see how amazing her body looks.

View this post on Instagram

Aquatics only @otaduyyachts

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

Lastly, we got this cute little shot of her. I hope she just had the best birthday ever. She really deserved it.

View this post on Instagram

Sorry in advance for the spam

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

