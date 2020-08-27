Bebe Rexha Shares Swimsuit Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Bebe Rexha heated up Instagram with a recent post.

The singing superstar posted a photo of herself wearing a swimsuit, and I can promise that you don’t want to miss this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It also didn’t take her followers long at all to notice this one. How do I know that? Well, it currently has more than 700,000 likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. I think you’re going to like what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) on Aug 26, 2020 at 12:57pm PDT

Rexha doesn’t drop down from the clouds very often, but it’s never a bad thing whenever she does. That much is for sure. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

When she brings the heat, you know you’re in for a great time. Here are a few more times she impressed us all. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) on May 17, 2019 at 12:53pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) on Aug 12, 2019 at 8:11am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) on Oct 29, 2019 at 8:23am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) on Mar 29, 2020 at 9:07am PDT