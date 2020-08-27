Bella Hadid Heats Things Up With Stunning Braless Clip

share on facebook tweet this

Bella Hadid definitely heated things up Thursday when she appeared in a stunning braless clip shared by Vogue Italia on Instagram.

The 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the brief video wearing no top or bra with a black jacket and skirt. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The magazine didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “BellaHadid 100 covers, 100 people, 100 stories The September Issue of Vogue Italia #VogueItalia100.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The lingerie model‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her going braless wearing just a button-up shirt and looking sensational.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

